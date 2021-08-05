Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX): Price Up $1.5 (0.31)% Over Past Day, Up $0.37 (0.07)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MKTX

Currently, MKTX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.37 (0.07%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as MKTX has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

MKTX ranks 24th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

MKTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MKTX’s price is up $1.5 (0.31%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MKTX has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Marketaxess Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MKTX: Daily RSI Analysis For MKTX, its RSI is now at 99.5638.

MKTX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For MKTX News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on MKTX may find value in this recent story:

MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for July 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced monthly trading volume for July 2021 of $499.6 billion consisting of $206.1 billion in credit volume and $293.6 billion in rates volume. Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic

