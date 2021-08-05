Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX): Price Up $1.5 (0.31)% Over Past Day, Up $0.37 (0.07)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MKTX
Currently, MKTX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.37 (0.07%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as MKTX has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
MKTX ranks 24th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.
MKTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, MKTX’s price is up $1.5 (0.31%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MKTX has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Marketaxess Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
MKTX: Daily RSI Analysis
For MKTX News Traders
News traders keeping an eye on MKTX may find value in this recent story:
MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for July 2021
NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced monthly trading volume for July 2021 of $499.6 billion consisting of $206.1 billion in credit volume and $293.6 billion in rates volume. Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic
