Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX): Price Up $4.92 (1.09)% Over Past Day, Down $-6.21 (-1.35)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MKTX

At the moment, MKTX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-6.21 (-1.35%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MKTX ranks 2nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

MKTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MKTX’s price is up $4.92 (1.09%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Marketaxess Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.