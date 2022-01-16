Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 22,144 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.82% of W. P. Carey worth $111,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,713,000 after acquiring an additional 355,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after acquiring an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,996,000 after buying an additional 146,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,081,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $79.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

