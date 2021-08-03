Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM): Price Now Near $98.86; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MXIM

At the moment, MXIM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.25 (0.25%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MXIM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MXIM ranks 118th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

MXIM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MXIM’s price is down $-0.93 (-0.93%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that MXIM has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Maxim Integrated Products Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MXIM: Daily RSI Analysis For MXIM, its RSI is now at 28.481.

MXIM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

