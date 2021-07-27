Mckesson Corp (MCK): Price Up $1.33 (0.66)% Over Past Day, Up $0.43 (0.21)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MCK

At the time of this writing, MCK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.43 (0.21%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MCK has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

MCK ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.

MCK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MCK’s price is up $1.33 (0.66%) from the day prior. MCK has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MCK’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MCK: Daily RSI Analysis For MCK, its RSI is now at 97.4308.

500 – Internal server error

For MCK News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on MCK may find value in this recent story:

McKesson Raises Quarterly Dividend by 12% to $0.47 Per Share

IRVING, Texas, July 26, 2021–The Board of Directors of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) declared on July 23, 2021 a regular dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock, a 12% increase from $0.42 per share in the prior quarter. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 1, 2021.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market