Melco Resorts & Entertainment LTD (MLCO): Price Now Near $16.71; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MLCO

At the time of this writing, MLCO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, MLCO ranks 16th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MLCO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MLCO’s price is up $0.07 (0.45%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on MLCO; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Melco Resorts & Entertainment LTD’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.