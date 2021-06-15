Micron Technology Inc (MU): Price Up $2.09 (2.6)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.29 (-0.35)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MU

At the time of this writing, MU's price is down $-0.29 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, MU ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MU’s price is up $2.09 (2.6%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as MU has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Micron Technology Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.