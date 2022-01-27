Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Summit Insights

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Summit Insights in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.71 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

