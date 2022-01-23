Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.23% of J. M. Smucker worth $29,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $31,987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after buying an additional 108,074 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $143.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.90.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

