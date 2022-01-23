Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $22,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

