Mizuho Financial Group Inc (MFG): Price Now Near $2.98; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MFG
At the time of this writing, MFG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Banking stocks, MFG ranks 68th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
MFG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, MFG’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.67%) from the day prior. MFG has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MFG’s price action over the past 90 days.
News traders keeping an eye on MFG may find value in this recent story: UPDATE 4-Mizuho’s corporate culture to blame for serial system failures, probe finds Mizuho Financial Group Inc’s corporate culture is to blame for its long history of tech system failures, creating an atmosphere where managers are reluctant to express opinions and unable to respond well to crises, an investigation found. The damning report was commissioned by Japan’s third-largest lender after four system breakdowns between February and March this year, which came despite the bank having spent more than $3.6 billion to overhaul its systems in 2019. The third-party report said Mizuho rotated tech staff too often which prevented the accumulation of knowledge and that managers were too hesitant to question the status quo. Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
For MFG News Traders
News traders keeping an eye on MFG may find value in this recent story:
UPDATE 4-Mizuho’s corporate culture to blame for serial system failures, probe finds
Mizuho Financial Group Inc’s corporate culture is to blame for its long history of tech system failures, creating an atmosphere where managers are reluctant to express opinions and unable to respond well to crises, an investigation found. The damning report was commissioned by Japan’s third-largest lender after four system breakdowns between February and March this year, which came despite the bank having spent more than $3.6 billion to overhaul its systems in 2019. The third-party report said Mizuho rotated tech staff too often which prevented the accumulation of knowledge and that managers were too hesitant to question the status quo.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market