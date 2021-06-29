Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK): Price Now Near $190.55; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MHK

At the time of this writing, MHK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.13%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MHK has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Textiles stocks, MHK ranks 1st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MHK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MHK’s price is up $0.66 (0.35%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Mohawk Industries Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.