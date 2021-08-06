Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH): Price Now Near $266.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MOH

Currently, MOH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.14 (0.43%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as MOH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

MOH ranks 110th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

MOH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MOH’s price is down $-1.89 (-0.71%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MOH has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MOH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MOH: Daily RSI Analysis MOH’s RSI now stands at 10.0112.

MOH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

