Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 257,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?