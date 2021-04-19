Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR): Price Now Near $369.55; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MPWR

At the time of this writing, MPWR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-6.43 (-1.71%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MPWR has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

MPWR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MPWR’s price is down $-9.07 (-2.4%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that MPWR has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MPWR’s price action over the past 90 days.

