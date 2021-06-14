Monster Beverage Corp (MNST): Price Now Near $93.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MNST

Currently, MNST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MNST has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on MNST; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MNST ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Candy & Soda stocks.

MNST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MNST’s price is down $-0.48 (-0.51%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as MNST has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Monster Beverage Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.