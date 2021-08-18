Moog Inc (MOG.A): Price Now Near $75.76; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MOG.A

Currently, MOG.A (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (0.46%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on MOG.A; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Machinery stocks, MOG.A ranks 34th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MOG.A’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MOG.A’s price is up $0.17 (0.22%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Moog Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MOG.A: Daily RSI Analysis MOG.A’s RSI now stands at 40.5594.

MOG.A and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market