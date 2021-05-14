MSCI Inc (MSCI): Price Now Near $463.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MSCI

At the time of this writing, MSCI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.29 (0.06%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MSCI has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MSCI ranks 121st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

MSCI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MSCI’s price is up $2.11 (0.46%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that MSCI has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. MSCI Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

