Mueller Industries Inc (MLI): Price Now Near $56.21; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MLI

At the moment, MLI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.38 (-0.68%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Steel Works Etc stocks, MLI ranks 32nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MLI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MLI’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.56%) from the day prior. MLI has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MLI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MLI: Daily RSI Analysis MLI’s RSI now stands at 0.

MLI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

