Murphy USA Inc (MUSA): Price Now Near $154.97; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MUSA

Currently, MUSA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (0.21%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MUSA has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

MUSA ranks 27th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

MUSA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MUSA’s price is up $1.14 (0.74%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as MUSA has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MUSA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MUSA: Daily RSI Analysis MUSA’s RSI now stands at 91.6996.

MUSA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market