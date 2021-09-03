Nano Dimension Ltd (NNDM): Price Up $0 (0.08)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.63)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NNDM

At the time of this writing, NNDM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.63%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NNDM ranks 65th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

NNDM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NNDM’s price is up $0 (0.08%) from the day prior. NNDM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Nano Dimension Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NNDM: Daily RSI Analysis NNDM’s RSI now stands at 65.8537.

Note: NNDM and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with NNDM rising at a faster rate than RSI.

