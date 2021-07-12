National Grid Plc (NGG): Price Now Near $66.04; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NGG

At the time of this writing, NGG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.4%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as NGG has now gone up 5 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, NGG ranks 8th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NGG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NGG’s price is up $0.3 (0.46%) from the day prior. NGG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NGG’s price action over the past 90 days.