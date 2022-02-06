Needham & Company LLC Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $320.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXPI opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

