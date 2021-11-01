New York Times Co (NYT): Price Up $0 (0.01)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.04)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NYT

At the moment, NYT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.04%) from the hour prior. NYT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on NYT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Printing and Publishing stocks, NYT ranks 13th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NYT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NYT’s price is up $0 (0.01%) from the day prior. NYT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. New York Times Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NYT: Daily RSI Analysis For NYT, its RSI is now at 100.

NYT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market