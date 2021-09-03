Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM): Price Down $-0.59 (-2.7)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.32 (-1.48)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NGM

At the time of this writing, NGM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-1.48%) from the hour prior. NGM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, NGM ranks 254th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NGM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NGM’s price is down $-0.59 (-2.7%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NGM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NGM: Daily RSI Analysis For NGM, its RSI is now at 37.7119.

NGM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

