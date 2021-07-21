NICE Ltd (NICE): Price Now Near $273.14; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NICE

At the moment, NICE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.03%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as NICE has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NICE ranks 214th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

NICE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NICE’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.09%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as NICE has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NICE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NICE: Daily RSI Analysis NICE’s RSI now stands at 98.6696.

NICE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

