Nikola Corp (NKLA): Price Now Near $18.09; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NKLA

At the moment, NKLA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0 (0.03%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as NKLA has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NKLA ranks 11th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

NKLA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NKLA’s price is up $0.76 (4.39%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NKLA has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Nikola Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.