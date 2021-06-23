Nokia Corp (NOK): Price Now Near $5.11; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NOK

At the time of this writing, NOK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as NOK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on NOK; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, NOK ranks 109th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NOK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NOK’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as NOK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NOK’s price action over the past 90 days.