Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD): Price Up $0.36 (1.51)% Over Past Day, Up $0.36 (1.51)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NOMD

Currently, NOMD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.36 (1.51%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NOMD ranks 22nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Food Products stocks.

NOMD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NOMD’s price is up $0.36 (1.51%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NOMD has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Nomad Foods Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NOMD: Daily RSI Analysis For NOMD, its RSI is now at 100.

NOMD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

