Nomura Holdings Inc (NMR): Price Down $-0.02 (-0.39)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.48)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NMR

At the time of this writing, NMR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as NMR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NMR ranks 144th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

NMR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NMR’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.39%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row NMR has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NMR’s price action over the past 90 days.