Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC): Price Now Near $288.73; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NSC

At the moment, NSC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as NSC has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Transportation stocks, NSC ranks 12th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NSC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NSC’s price is up $0.72 (0.25%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NSC has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NSC’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market