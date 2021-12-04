Northern Trust Corp Purchases 418 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.17% of Acme United worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Acme United by 69.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $33.59 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Acme United Profile

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

