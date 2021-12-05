Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.13% of Colony Bankcorp worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth $531,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth $582,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

CBAN opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN).