Northern Trust Corp Sells 34,397 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,397 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.20% of Protara Therapeutics worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Knott David M lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,801,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $63,643.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TARA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.80. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $27.51.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

