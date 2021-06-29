Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN): Price Now Near $54.49; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NUAN

At the time of this writing, NUAN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.04%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as NUAN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, NUAN ranks 161st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NUAN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NUAN’s price is up $0.08 (0.15%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Nuance Communications Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.