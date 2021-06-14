Nucor Corp (NUE): Price Now Near $104.04; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NUE

Currently, NUE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.09%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NUE ranks 41st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Steel Works Etc stocks.

NUE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NUE’s price is down $-2.47 (-2.31%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Nucor Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.