Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO Sells $679,976.25 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.59. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,210,000 after acquiring an additional 601,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,155,000 after purchasing an additional 283,965 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Nutanix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,460,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after buying an additional 2,421,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?