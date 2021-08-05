Nutanix Inc (NTNX): Price Now Near $36.72; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NTNX

At the time of this writing, NTNX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.18%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NTNX has seen 3 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NTNX ranks 159th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

NTNX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NTNX’s price is up $0.46 (1.27%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NTNX has seen 3 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NTNX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NTNX: Daily RSI Analysis For NTNX, its RSI is now at 100.

NTNX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

