O-I Glass Inc (OI): Price Up $0.22 (1.48)% Over Past Day, Up $0.21 (1.41)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, OI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.21 (1.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Shipping Containers stocks, OI ranks 7th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

At the moment, OI’s price is up $0.22 (1.48%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row OI has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows OI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< OI: Daily RSI Analysis OI’s RSI now stands at 100.

OI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

