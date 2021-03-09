Oak Street Health Inc (OSH): Price Now Near $53.03; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OSH

At the time of this writing, OSH’s price is down $-0.95 (-1.76%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row OSH has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on OSH; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

OSH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, OSH’s price is up $0.11 (0.21%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as OSH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Oak Street Health Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For OSH News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on OSH may find value in this recent story:

Estimating The Fair Value Of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Today we’ll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Oak Street Health…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market