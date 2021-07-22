Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY): Price Down $-0.47 (-1.73)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.02)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OXY

Currently, OXY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.02%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as OXY has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OXY ranks 65th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

OXY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OXY’s price is down $-0.47 (-1.73%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on OXY; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Occidental Petroleum Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OXY: Daily RSI Analysis For OXY, its RSI is now at 83.3922.

OXY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market