Omnicom Group Inc (OMC): Price Now Near $82.87; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OMC

At the moment, OMC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.02%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as OMC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

OMC ranks 56th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

OMC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OMC’s price is up $0.73 (0.89%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Omnicom Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.