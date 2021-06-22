Oneok Inc (OKE): Price Down $-0.53 (-0.94)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (0.14)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OKE

Currently, OKE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.14%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as OKE has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OKE ranks 83rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

OKE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OKE’s price is down $-0.53 (-0.94%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Oneok Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.