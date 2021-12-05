OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.13% of OptiNose worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

OPTN opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index