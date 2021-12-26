O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,523 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $45,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $679.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $696.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $652.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

