Osi Systems Inc (OSIS): Price Now Near $95.24; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OSIS

At the moment, OSIS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.98 (-1.02%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OSIS ranks 92nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

OSIS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OSIS’s price is down $-0.72 (-0.75%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 day changed directions on OSIS; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows OSIS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< OSIS: Daily RSI Analysis For OSIS, its RSI is now at 53.4562.

OSIS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

