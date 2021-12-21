Osisko Gold Royalties LTD (OR): Price Up $0.04 (0.35)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OR

Currently, OR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on OR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Precious Metals stocks, OR ranks 18th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

OR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, OR’s price is up $0.04 (0.35%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on OR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows OR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< OR: Daily RSI Analysis For OR, its RSI is now at 26.6667.

OR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

