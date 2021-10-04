OUTFRONT Media Inc (OUT): Price Up $0.45 (1.76)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.13 (-0.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OUT

At the moment, OUT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.52%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

OUT ranks 27th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

OUT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OUT’s price is up $0.45 (1.76%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as OUT has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. OUTFRONT Media Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OUT: Daily RSI Analysis For OUT, its RSI is now at 100.

OUT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

