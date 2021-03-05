PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS): Price Now Near $51.64; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PAGS

At the moment, PAGS’s price is down $-0.91 (-1.73%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PAGS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

PAGS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PAGS’s price is down $-1.23 (-2.34%) from the day prior. PAGS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PAGS’s price action over the past 90 days.

