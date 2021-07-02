Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW): Price Now Near $371.58; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PANW

Currently, PANW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.2 (-0.59%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PANW ranks 5th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

PANW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PANW’s price is up $0.66 (0.18%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.